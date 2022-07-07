ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 26 WGBA

Oshkosh man awarded Disabled American Veteran of the Year

By Della Whittaker
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAUld_0gYAKMuL00

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Adam Alexander of Oshkosh was awarded the Disabled American Veteran of the Year for promoting Disabled American Veterans on the airwaves.

Alexander hosts "The Outpost" with fellow DAV member Mike Hert on public access television. The half-hour-long show aims to bring awareness to the DAV and gives a platform for veterans to share their stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhzHd_0gYAKMuL00

While fighting in Afghanistan, enemy forces began to attack the remote firebase where Alexander was stationed at. While attempting to clear a mechanical jam on an automatic grenade launcher, a sniper bullet hit Alexander through the center of his forehead, causing him to lose his right eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ci44n_0gYAKMuL00

The Disabled American Veteran of the Year is awarded to veterans who, despite their wounds, have had a substantial impact in serving their brothers and sisters in arms.

On top of hosting "The Outpost", Alexander has provided testimony to the Wisconsin State Legislature for a bill that would expand eligibility for property tax credits for other disabled veterans.

"The military was done with me far sooner than I was done with it," said Alexander.

Now his main goal is to be a voice and provide a platform for those who saw their careers unexpectedly cut short due to illness or injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmuAP_0gYAKMuL00

"Adam's story is not one of struggle, but triumph," said National Commander Andy Marshall. "His lights may have gone out across the world during a battle for his life, but they unquestionably came back. And now he's putting them, and the cameras, into action."

You can watch "The Outpost" on Life TV through Oshkosh Media and you can read Adam Alexander's full story at dva.org.

Comments / 1

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Bikers ride against human trafficking in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 120 bikers revved their engines to raise funds for sex trafficking survivors and others being sexually exploited in Wisconsin. Bikers Against Trafficking was joined by Wisconsin Wheels of Hope in their “Breaking the Chains — Ride Against Human Trafficking” event. The ride...
APPLETON, WI
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Concertgoers at Lifest in Oshkosh have faith, no fear

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lifest Christian music festival has all the sights, sounds, and yes the smells of all that county fair-like food that you’d find at any other festival. But, it is the heartfelt message of love that sets it apart from the others. “The beauty...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oshkosh#Veteran#Afghanistan#American Veteran Of#Nbc#Dav#National
nypressnews.com

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake, possible owner comes forward

An alligator was recently found swimming in a lake – in Wisconsin. On Wednesday, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, based in Menasha, Wisconsin, posted about the 18-24-inch American alligator on Facebook. The small gator was found in Long Lake in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties, according to the Facebook...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Incident in downtown GB cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are clearing the scene after responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday. Just after 4:30 p.m. Local 5 was notified of a situation in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street. No roads were closed during the incident. Shortly...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service

After 25 years of wearing the badge, Manitowoc Police Department Training Lieutenant Paul Behrendt is retiring. Paul was hired by the Manitowoc Police Department on September 9, 1996 and he worked 3rd shift patrol from that time until February 28, 2001. During this time Paul began service as a Citizens’ Academy Instructor in 1997 (to present), Tactical Training Assistant from 1999 until 2015, and a Handgun Instructor beginning in 1999 (to present).
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Scaled Up Reptile Expo in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Whether you’re a fan of reptiles or not, you can never miss an opportunity to learn something new. That’s what the Scaled Up Reptile Expo is all about. They’re squashing some myths about reptiles in Fond du Lac. "You don’t really know...
wearegreenbay.com

Catfish races? Greenville Community Night underway in Outagamie County

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve heard of stock car races, horse races, and marathon races, but what about catfish races?. That is exactly what is going on in the Village of Greenville on Friday as they celebrate community night. The free-to-attend event was put on by the Greenville Lions Club to raise funds.
GREENVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Section of Oshkosh Riverwalk to close for majority of July

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development, a section of the Oshkosh Riverwalk will be closed for safety concerns. The section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed for every weekday in July, beginning on July 11.
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
wiproud.com

Boat crash on Wisconsin river, driver flees the scene

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Fox River near Oshkosh on Saturday evening. According to a release, around 10 p.m. a two-story party boat and a powerboat collided on the Fox River between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant announces purchase of Green Bay Exclusive Company sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay. Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LEGO amusement rides at Bay Beach, 50+ builds on display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest LEGO displays in Wisconsin was arranged at Bay Beach Amusement Park on Saturday and LEGO lovers from all over came to see it and even build their own. More than 50 tables of displays were set up in the pavilion...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy