News 3 investigates local interstate shootings since Nov. 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to data from the National Gun Violence Archive News 3 Investigates filtered through, interstate highway shootings have increased nearly 60% across the U.S. from 2019 to 2021.

In just the first three months of 2022, at least 149 shooting incidents have occurred along or near interstate highways across the country.

In the last four years, incidents resulted in 680 people killed and more than 1,600 people injured, according to the data.

And that uptick is being felt here at home.

The latest shooting in Portsmouth is the third interstate shooting reported in our area in the last week alone.

Since November 2021, we've reported on seven shootings on interstates or highways.

The News 3 investigative team traced back all the information we have on each incident and was able to uncover none have been solved.

Below is a timeline of these local shootings:

November 11, 2021 - Norfolk

On Nov. 11, 2021, a shooting occurred on I-64 in the Ocean View area of Norfolk in the early hours that morning. Two bullets hit a man’s car, and he was shot at least once.

Luckily, he was able to pull over and survived.

There is no word on who shot him.

Another drive-by shooting happened on Dec. 18, 2021 - this time on I-664 in Hampton.

A 24-year-old man was shot and crashed his car into the suspect vehicle as a result of the gunfire.

But the driver or passengers who could have pulled the trigger were never caught.

June 1, 2022 – Virginia Beach

Fast forward to June 1 of this year - another shooting happened on I-264 in Virginia Beach.

Police say two people showed up at Sentara General Hospital with injuries after it happened.

Shots were fired in a case of road rage on I-64 in Norfolk on June 16, 2022.

A male suspect fired several rounds at a female victim's car before driving off. She survived.

We know the suspect’s car was gray - possibly a Nissan with temporary tags - but there’s not enough information to catch who fired the gun.

June 29, 2022 – Portsmouth

And on June 29 of this year, Portsmouth Police responded to a shooting just off of George Washington Highway where man and a boy were both shot. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Suspects in this case have not been found.

Just days later, on July 5, a shooting happened on I-64 in Hampton. Officials say it happened between King Street and LaSalle Avenue.

They tell us the victims were traveling westbound- when someone in an unknown vehicle shot at the passenger window, striking and injuring the front seat passenger.

Police are asking for any witnesses driving in the area around 11:30 p.m. that night to come forward.

Then, the latest shooting occurred on I-264 near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. Virginia State Police say the victim was found near the on-ramp with his Mercedes crashed into a tree.

He's expected to survive despite his injuries as a result of both the shootings and crash.

Police say a dark-colored sedan pulled up beside the victim on the interstate and the person inside that car began to shoot. That's when the victim lost control of his car, landing near the on-ramp.

We've put together a video timeline of these shootings, which you can view above.