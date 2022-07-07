ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBZK announces news director

 3 days ago
BOZEMAN — Judy Slate has been named news director at KBZK.

Slate returns to The E.W. Scripps Company-owned stations in the Butte and Bozeman markets from the Bozeman Schools Foundation, where she served as executive director. Previously, Slate worked at KBZK for seven years as a reporter, anchor and producer. She started her journalism career at KIFI in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and worked at WHIO in Dayton, Ohio, and KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Judy’s experience in Butte and Bozeman and her ability to immediately connect with the community makes her ideal to lead our newsrooms,” said Jon Saunders, vice president of operations for the Local Media division at Scripps. “We’re looking forward to her continuing the long tradition of local news and impactful storytelling in the southwestern territory of our Montana Television Network.”

Slate’s role with the Bozeman Schools Foundation allowed her to lead fundraising efforts for school events such as college scholarships and “Pack the Sack,” ensuring no student would be hungry.

“I enjoyed my work in the non-profit world, but I missed news,” said Slate. “I am so excited to be back at KBZK and KXLF and to guide this amazing group of journalists as we tell stories that matter in our community.”

Slate grew up in Washington, D.C., and received her bachelor’s degree in communications from George Washington University.

