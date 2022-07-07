ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore Co. Executive Johnny Olszewski greets voters at the polls

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmUNq_0gYAK7kh00

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski met with voters casting their ballots during early voting Thursday.

He pushed everyone to learn about the candidates running for office, and to get out and vote.

“Having won my last primary by 17 votes, is really a critical reminder of how important every single vote is,” he said. “And so it's a sacred opportunity to sacred obligation, we just want to make sure folks have the chance to exercise that.”

Early voting at all locations runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You also have until next Tuesday to request a mail-in ballot.

Baltimore City's Board of Elections says they are still dealing with a shortage of election judges. Click here if you would like to sign up.

According to the State Board of Elections, voters can return their mail-in ballots using an official ballot box in their county. A complete list of ballot box locations is available here.

Voters wishing to vote in person on Election Day, July 19, should confirm their polling place here.

Comments / 1

Related
baltimorebrew.com

For determined Baltimore voter, third time’s the charm

After the city sent Joan Jacobson a mail-in ballot for the wrong district, they had the correct one hand delivered to her – except that it was wrong again. On June 15, voter Joan Jacobson told Baltimore election officials she had received a mail-in ballot for the wrong legislative district. They soon confirmed that she was right.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State's Attorney candidate holds event for moms of murder victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City State's Attorney candidate, Thiru Vignarajah, held a news conference Friday for mothers of murder victims. Last week, Vignarajah brought together 24 mothers of murder victims in a moment of prayer, mourning and call to action. Three of those mothers, who lost children near the early...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Set To Square Off In Monday’s Debate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the July 19 primary election just around the corner, WJZ wants to help you get acquainted with the candidates vying to become Maryland’s next governor. On Monday night, Baltimore City Community College will host a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. The event will be focused on our education system. Moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, Rev. Antoine Burton and Berol Dewdney, the gubernatorial debate will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore 7-9 p.m. Below is a rough blueprint of the debate’s format: 7:00 p.m.: Candidates deliver opening statements explaining why...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
City
Towson, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Elections
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
Wbaltv.com

Former BPD leader named new deputy mayor for public safety

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Barksdale as the city's next deputy mayor for public safety. The mayor said Barksdale brings a wealth of crime-fighting experience and sense of urgency to the job. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Baltimore Co
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Calls Out Influx of Money from Landfill Developer and Jessica Haire

Haire Campaign received $90,000 in contributions from Halle Corporation, associated businesses and family members. Annapolis, MD - County Executive Steuart Pittman met with more than 350 residents from communities around Two Rivers, Crofton, and Odenton at the Two Rivers Clubhouse and via Zoom last night to discuss updates in the permitting and litigation process over a proposed landfill long opposed by local residents. During the meeting, residents reported that County Councilmember Jessica Haire accepted $90,000 in campaign donations from individuals and LLCs associated with Halle Development, the company seeking to build the landfill.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby Discusses Election, Her Federal Case And Tension With Police Union

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marilyn Mosby is seeking her third term as Baltimore City State’s Attorney and looking to hold off the same two challengers she beat in 2018. Mosby told WJZ on Friday that she expects to prevail in the federal criminal case against her, which she is describing as “politically motivated.” Her court date is September 19 on charges of perjury and falsifying information on a mortgage application. “I know I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said. “The citizens of Baltimore City will see that for themselves.” Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she announced charges against the officers involved in Freddie...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New poll survey's opinions of Baltimore City State's Attorney candidates

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new Gonzales poll shows more than a third of likely democratic voters approve of the State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's job performance. The survey, which was conducted three weeks ago, found that 38% of those surveyed approve of Mosby's job performance and 51% disapprove. While those...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Do You Want To Work In Public Safety?

BALTIMORE — If you or someone you know wants to work in public safety, Baltimore now has an opportunity for people to get some experience. Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill today that established a public safety apprenticeship program into law. The apprenticeship gives the community, especially youth, the opportunity to get real life work experience and eventually join the next generation of the city's safety officials like firefighters and police officers.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Doubles Reward For Information About A Deadly Clash In Downtown Baltimore That Killed A Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is doubling the reward for tips that lead investigators to the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. Hogan made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. He said that the state of Maryland would increase the initial reward of $8,000 to $16,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Reynolds following a confrontation in downtown Baltimore. The State of Maryland is offering an additional $8,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of Timothy Reynolds. We...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy