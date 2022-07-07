Baltimore Co. Executive Johnny Olszewski greets voters at the polls

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski met with voters casting their ballots during early voting Thursday.

He pushed everyone to learn about the candidates running for office, and to get out and vote.

“Having won my last primary by 17 votes, is really a critical reminder of how important every single vote is,” he said. “And so it's a sacred opportunity to sacred obligation, we just want to make sure folks have the chance to exercise that.”

Early voting at all locations runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You also have until next Tuesday to request a mail-in ballot.

Baltimore City's Board of Elections says they are still dealing with a shortage of election judges. Click here if you would like to sign up.

According to the State Board of Elections, voters can return their mail-in ballots using an official ballot box in their county. A complete list of ballot box locations is available here.

Voters wishing to vote in person on Election Day, July 19, should confirm their polling place here.