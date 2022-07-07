COVID-19 and school readiness clinics to be available in Anne Arundel Co. this summer

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are coming together to help keep students and adults healthy this summer.

The county will be offering a variety of free COVID-19 and school readiness vaccination clinics at middle schools.

The clinics will offer the following vaccinations:

COVID-19 boosters (Pfizer) for county residents ages 5 and older, regardless of whether they are enrolled in AACPS for the 2022-23 school year.

Seventh-grade Meningococcal vaccine and Tdap vaccines for students entering the seventh grade in August who are enrolled in AACPS.

Varicella vaccine for any student entering kindergarten in August who needs a second dose.

Although they're being offered, COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters are not required for students to attend AACPS schools.

Clinics will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022: Bates Middle School

Wednesday, July 13, 2022: Corkran Middle School

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Meade Middle School

Dates for clinics at 12 additional middle schools will be announced as soon as those plans are finalized.

Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found here.