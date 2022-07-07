Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Tongue River Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and northwestern Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Busby to 23 miles southeast of Crow Agency to 8 miles southwest of Lodge Grass to 13 miles south of Fort Smith. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Busby around 635 PM MDT. Ranchester and Dayton around 700 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Kirby, Muddy Cluster, Birney, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Birney Village, Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation and Crow Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

