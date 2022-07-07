Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Northern Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern West Feliciana, northeastern West Baton Rouge, western St. Helena, eastern Pointe Coupee, northwestern Livingston, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes through 715 PM CDT At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Slaughter, or near Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Jackson, St. Francisville, Clinton, Walker, Livingston, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Wakefield, Spillman, Merrydale, Watson, Darlington, Pride, Brownfields and Greenwell Spring. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 10 and 23. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 4 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0