ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 10:22:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-07 12:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Johnson County in north central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Godley, or 8 miles northwest of Cleburne, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleburne, Joshua and Godley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Teton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TETON...SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Eagle, or near Great Falls, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Cascade, Belt, Black Eagle, Highwood, Floweree, Portage, Eden, Sluice Boxes State Park, Malmstrom Afb, Stockett, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Centerville, Sun River, Armington, Ulm and Sand Coulee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Jasper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF HAMPTON ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Mobile County through 745 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Theodore. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mobile County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loo#Landslides#Flood Statement#Fautuaga Mo Tafega Ma#Ua Iai Le
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Daniels; Dawson; Fallon; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Rosebud; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CUSTER DANIELS DAWSON FALLON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT ROSEBUD SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 19:20:00 Expires: 2022-07-09 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aguada; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 730 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 619 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11:30 AM Monday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairbanks North Star, Southeast Fairbanks by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-10 15:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairbanks North Star; Southeast Fairbanks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AKDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SOUTHEAST FAIRBANKS AND SOUTHEASTERN FAIRBANKS NORTH STAR At 334 PM AKDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northeast of Quartz Lake, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Southeast Fairbanks and southeastern Fairbanks North Star. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 14:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Flooding Possible on the Tanana River Starting Monday Glacial rivers draining the Alaska Range such as the Tanana, Chisana, and Nabesna Rivers are running near bankfull. This is due to hot temperatures causing significant high elevation snow melt in the Alaska Range. Periods of heavy showers over the Southeast Interior today through early Tuesday will drop significant rain southeast of Eagle to Kantishna, with up to 1.5 inches along the Alaska Range. This will cause water to rise on all rivers in the southeast Interior this week. The Tanana River will have an increased risk of flooding of low lying areas starting Tuesday. People in the Rosie Creek Subdivision near Fairbanks, and people traveling the Tetlin Road should prepare for potential flooding this week. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Stillwater, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Target Area: Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Stillwater and southwestern Yellowstone Counties through 630 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Laurel around 630 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Molt and Park City. This advisory does not include the city of Billings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jefferson, southeastern Hardin, northwestern Orange and south central Jasper Counties through 715 PM CDT At 639 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lumberton, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lumberton, Vidor, Silsbee, Evadale, Bevil Oaks, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview and Weiss Bluff. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 865 and 844. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL, Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Houston, Laurens, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Houston; Laurens; Twiggs; Wilkinson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Laurens, south central Wilkinson, northwestern Dodge, southern Twiggs, Bleckley and northeastern Houston Counties through 815 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Cary, or 10 miles south of Jeffersonville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph winds and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cochran, Jeffersonville, Chester, Dexter, Dudley, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Dubois, Tarversville, Empire, Roddy, Rowland, Royal, District Path, Paulk, Goldsboro and Cary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Tongue River Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and northwestern Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Busby to 23 miles southeast of Crow Agency to 8 miles southwest of Lodge Grass to 13 miles south of Fort Smith. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Busby around 635 PM MDT. Ranchester and Dayton around 700 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Kirby, Muddy Cluster, Birney, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Birney Village, Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation and Crow Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cooler and less humid air will spread into the region tonight ending the heat wave through the upcoming weekend.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Northern Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Northern Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern West Feliciana, northeastern West Baton Rouge, western St. Helena, eastern Pointe Coupee, northwestern Livingston, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes through 715 PM CDT At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Slaughter, or near Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Jackson, St. Francisville, Clinton, Walker, Livingston, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Wakefield, Spillman, Merrydale, Watson, Darlington, Pride, Brownfields and Greenwell Spring. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 10 and 23. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 4 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 .DISCUSSION A thermal trough stretching from McGrath to Livengood to Eagle will persist into Mon and then move east on Tue. A warm and unstable airmass associated with this will cause isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the Interior. Scattered thunderstorms (some with hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning) will occur in the afternoon and evening today and Monday over the area southeast of Tanana to Old Crow. Expect around 5000 lightning strokes today. Similar conditions are expected again Mon, and again around 5000 lightning strokes. Thunderstorms should taper off from the west Tue and Wed. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT Monday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 3-7 mph with gusts to 18 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 82. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy