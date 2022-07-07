ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL, Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was seriously injured in a head-on crash on New Salem Highway on Saturday evening, according to Murfreesboro Police. Police said a F250 was traveling west on New Salem and turned into the path of a Nissan Frontier traveling east near the intersection of Cason Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Lifelong disease found in Maury County cattle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state veterinarian is finding cases of a lifelong parasite called “Theileria orientalis” in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture found an affected herd in Maury County that shows signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, some animals have died.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
City
Elora, TN
County
Moore County, TN
County
Lincoln County, TN
City
Fayetteville, TN
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police and Fire-Rescue Busy Friday Afternoon

(SMYRNA, TN) Friday (7/8/2022) afternoon was busy for first responders in Smyrna. It started with a multi-vehicle personal injury crash near the intersection of Nissan Blvd. and Enon Springs Rd. East. A newer model SUV, 4-door sedan and older model small pickup were involved. Several persons were checked by the...
SMYRNA, TN
radio7media.com

Child Found Safe After Multi-Agency Search

A MULTI AGENCY SEARCH WAS UNDERWAY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER A REPORT OF SMALL CHILD WAS SEEN BY A PASSERBY ON WESTPOINT ROAD NEAR THE COUNTRY CLUB. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE AREA AROUND 5 AM AND BEGAN THE SEARCH INCLUDGIN GOING DOOR TO DOOR. THE CHILD WAS REPORTED SAFE AND LOCATED SHORTLY AFTER 7 AM.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Arson under investigation in the Leanna Community

Authorities are working to solve an arson that occurred earlier this month. Currently, the Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is seeking help from the public after the residential fire on Joe Brown Road in the Leanna Community. The fire broke out on the evening of July 3, 2022. The Fire...
wpln.org

Drinking in the history and culture of Tennessee moonshine

White lightning. Firewater. Mountain dew. There are a lot of names for moonshine, but what is it? Strictly speaking, it’s any illegal homemade spirit, and can be made from pretty much anything including fruits, grain and vegetables. People all over the world have been making their own alcohol for...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAFF

2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
NEW HOPE, AL
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

4 Arrested for Taking Metal from Job Site in Summertown

4 SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED OVER THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND AFTER BEING CAUGHT TAKING METAL OUT OF A CONTRACTORS’ DUMPSTER. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WERE DISPATCHED TO WEST COLLEGE STREET ON MONDAY NIGHT AFTER WITNESSES OBSERVED A WHITE TAHOE BACK UP TO THE DUMPSTER NEAR SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL AND PUT METAL INTO THEIR TRAILER. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES LOCATED THE INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE PUTTING THE METAL BACK IN THE DUMPSTER. THE CONTRACTOR WAS NOTIFIED AND ADVISED HE HAD NOT GIVEN PERMISSION FOR ANYONE TO COME AND TAKE MATERIALS FROM THE JOB SITE. THE INDIVIDUALS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INICIDENT.

