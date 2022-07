AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO