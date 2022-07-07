ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

THURSDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 17 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The county reported one new case on Friday, three on Tuesday and 13 on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in July

According to the dashboard update, there have been 18,064 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The health department is reporting that 60.9% or 47,710 of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Thursday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

