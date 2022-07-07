ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Enjoying World Chocolate Day

By Sascha Nixon
WIBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — If you have a serious sweet tooth, you are in for a treat. Thursday is World Chocolate Day!. The head chef of SoChatti in Indianapolis spoke to WISH TV’s Amicia Ramsey about the unique establishment. SoChatti...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

No, his sculptures aren’t for sale!

Ernie Taylor, 94, lived through both Great Depression & pandemic. If you have driven west on State Road 32 past the Indianapolis Executive Airport just across the county line, you have surely noticed a large yard filled with metal sculptures of all shapes and sizes. We do mean ALL shapes and sizes: everything from a silhouette of Elvis to dinosaur skeletons and a Volkswagen Beetle standing a few feet off the ground on insect legs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident named Volunteer of the Year

Longtime sustainable education activist Faye Snodgress recently received the honor of Volunteer of the Year, an award presented by the Indianapolis Council of Women to an outstanding volunteer in the community. Snodgress volunteers at the Altrusa International Club of Indianapolis, advises the Zionsville Community High School Climate Club, helps sort...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
La Porte, IN
City
Lebanon, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana zoo working to bring back macaw that flew away

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to bring back a macaw that flew a little further away than normal from the zoo. The zoo said their green-winged macaws Orchard and Vineyard flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday afternoon. The pair was found in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

2111 E 52nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Application fee: $70. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Overview for 2111 E 52nd St. This property is managed by Beztak, 2022 recipient of the US Best Managed Companies for the third year in a row, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Call and let us tell you why!Enjoy living the good life at Willow Brook! Located in Indianapolis, our one and two bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With spacious floor plans, its easy to see why our residents love living here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Chocolates#World Chocolate Day#Food Drink#Donaldson#Little Chocolates
shelbycountypost.com

Linne's Bakery and Cafe has new owners

There are now new owners of a Shelbyville downtown business. Many would call the business a staple in their daily diet. Linne's Bakery and Cafe posted the following announcement on the business Facebook page:. Good evening friends of Linnes Bakery and Moore... I want to share my heart with you,...
Fox 59

Popular Indy band Toy Factory brings the funk with this performance

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular Indy band Toy Factory joined us for another amazing performance. The band of eight has performed together for more than 20 years, playing venues throughout central Indiana. Their music pulls influences from jazz, soul, gospel, R&B, rock, funk, classical and even a little country. Upcoming shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOWO News

State Fair unveils new food options

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The Indiana State Fair has unveiled a list of 22 new food and beverage items that will be offered when the fair opens at the end of the month. Organizers say the new treats are on top of the 140+ different food stands already offered. The...
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

June 2022 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Dan Brown, an F.C. Tucker Realtor. Learn more about the real estate market in 2022 by watching the video above.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Surprised & humbled by crown

Faith Hittle named Hamilton County’s 2022 4-H Fair Queen. On Friday evening, 21 contestants took to the stage at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville for the 62nd annual Queen Pageant in hopes of being crowned. The final name announced would be the new Hamilton County 4-H Fair...
WRTV

Youth Power Expo gives away 2,000 backpacks with school supplies

INDIANAPOLIS — Community partners came together to give away 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children on Saturday. It was hosted at the Marion County Department of Child Services on Keystone Avenue. DCS Marion county regional manager, Peggy Surbey and director of Mackida Loceal & Trip Mentoring, LaShaune Triplett, , organized the event.
MARION COUNTY, IN
woofboomnews.com

12 Countries in Muncie Now for AMA Event

The model aviation pylon racing world championships event starts today in Muncie, and the Academy of Model Aeronautics. The event kicks off with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., including a parade and the playing of the national anthems of the 12 countries represented. The event continues until July 14. More...
MUNCIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy