City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of...www.wbrc.com
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of...www.wbrc.com
Such great leadership!! This has been planned for how long now and they are just now thinking about issues that could arise?! Sure am glad these leaders are so proactive about anything!! There can’t be more than 3 brain cells amongst all of them!!!!!
It's an embarrassing headline to say the least. I understand the underlying mechanisms of government that this action streamlines and triggers, but still. Bad optics.
another show of unwarranted power and position? it's fair to say that you cannot see one's intentions until a position of power has been affirmed.
Comments / 29