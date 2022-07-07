ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 29

Straight Jacket
2d ago

Such great leadership!! This has been planned for how long now and they are just now thinking about issues that could arise?! Sure am glad these leaders are so proactive about anything!! There can’t be more than 3 brain cells amongst all of them!!!!!

Reply(2)
23
Snowflake Hunter
2d ago

It's an embarrassing headline to say the least. I understand the underlying mechanisms of government that this action streamlines and triggers, but still. Bad optics.

Reply
11
User User
3d ago

another show of unwarranted power and position? it's fair to say that you cannot see one's intentions until a position of power has been affirmed.

Reply
10
Related
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham announces road closures for the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham announced more roads will be closed due to the World Games. Officials with the City of Birmingham say 1st Avenue South will be closed from 14th Street South to 18th Street South, and 1st Avenue South will be inaccessible from 16th Street South and 17th Street South. Railroad Park will still be open during the road closure, with restaurants across the street being accessible by pedestrian traffic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County ready for national attention

The opportunity is ripe for the picking in Shelby County over the next two weeks. A typical Southern term typically reserved for peaches, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, this summer, it has a slightly different meaning. With The World Games starting this week, thousands of worldwide visitors will make their way...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

When Will A Mass Shooter Strike In Tuscaloosa?

It has to be talked about. Chicago, Tulsa, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo. All in the last couple months. The data is controversial, so it's hard to say. It is not just America.Gun violence is everywhere. A mass shooting happened in a mall in Europe over the 4th of July holiday....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With different events for the World Games all across the Birmingham area, hundreds of police officers and deputies are working security. You will probably notice security guards at entrances and check in, but officials said there are even more out there that you can’t see.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A State Of Emergency#The World Games#Wbrc
wvtm13.com

The World Games 2022: New street closures announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has announced additional street closures to accommodate events during The World Games. Blockades will be put in place for events at Railroad Park beginning Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 17, 2022. · 1st Avenue South will be closed from 14th Street...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
point2homes.com

5333 5TH COURT, Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL, 35212

**COMING SOON...Charming Crestwood 1930s Alabama bungalow w/ front porch, large bedrooms, bonus room, large living room w/ fireplace. Original bookshelves, original built-in butler’s pantry & bar. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heat & air. Great location - Walk to shops & restaurants.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

U.S. 278 in Blount County now reopened after crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

i-Team: New Hope for West Montgomery

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says he wants to make life better on the west side with new stores, affordable housing and restaurants. He wants to use Birmingham as an example of what can be accomplished here. Alabama News Network’s Jerome Jones went to Birmingham to see what happened there and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

“New Hope for the West Side,” an I-Team Special Report

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says he wants to make life better on the west side with new stores, affordable housing and restaurants. He wants to use Birmingham as an example of what can be accomplished here. Alabama News Networks Jerome Jones went to Birmingham to see what happened there and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine. In a call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger. Sgt. Dreuke is still being held in solitary confinement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Shelby County Museum and Archive Slave Index Findings

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For decades it was a simple list of names, but now thanks to the hard work of the Shelby County Museum Staff, this list is a living history of lives from the past. Executive Director Jennifer Maier and her colleague Bruce Cooper discovered three thousand...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

City Walk BHAM is open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM is now open. Eight years in the making, City Walk BHAM offers everything from pickleball courts and skateboarding to dog parks and relaxing gardens. The City Walk is located beneath the I 20/59 bridge and spans 10 city blocks from 15th St., North...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

World Games estimated to have $250 million economic impact on Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — After more than seven years in the making, including a pandemic and continuing economic challenges, the World Games finally made it to Birmingham. “Let the games begin!,” Birmingham city officials cheered after cutting a ribbon to signify the start of the World Games Thursday afternoon. 3,600 athletes from more than 100 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy