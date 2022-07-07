ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers prospects Dillon Dingler, Wilmer Flores earn spots in Futures Game

Cover picture for the articleChicago — At some point during the Futures Game on July 16, we might get a glimpse of a future Tigers battery. Right-handed pitcher Wilmer Flores and catcher Dillon Dingler, both thriving at Double-A Erie, were named to the American League team on Thursday. “It’s two guys with...

