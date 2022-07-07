PHOTOS: Stephen Marley Braves The Elements At Asheville’s Salvage Station

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Asheville, North Carolina. So were your flights delayed or cancelled last weekend? Find yourself sleeping in a rocking chair at the Charlotte airport or on the floor in Dallas? Peter has the latest updates not just from the U.S., but around the world. Legendary author Pico Iyer gives us his thoughts — and philosophy — on why we continue to fly. Gary Leff, Founder of ViewfromtheWing.com, elaborates on the pilot shortage. Christopher Elliott (Elliott Confidential) explains why the second week of August is expected to be the worst in terms of delays and cancellations, and why it may take airports years to get back on track with finding and training flight crews. Then we take a deep dive into Asheville, with Jennifer Davis, on the mountains and history of Asheville; Lauren Henry, one of the curators at the historic Biltmore House takes us inside. We’ll talk art with Sherry Masters, and we’ll lift a pint with Leah Ashburn, president of Asheville’s Highland Brewery, the only brewery we know that has championship beach volleyball on the premises. Then, Earl B Hunter Jr., Founder and President of Black Folks Camp Too, discusses history and diversity within the camping industry and the changes being made. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel from Asheville, North Carolina.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO