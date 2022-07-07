Oil rig worker killed after being pulled into winch in Fairview

MEDFORD (KOKH) - Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office have confirmed a fire at the ONEOK Gas Plant near Medford on Saturday. Reports say all residents south of Main Street in Medford were evacuated to the Medford public school building at this time. "We are all notified of an...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are releasing more information about a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Around 11:45 p.m. on July 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along eastbound I-40 near Shields Blvd. Investigators say a 2002 Ford pickup...
MEDFORD, Okla. — Evacuations have been issued after an explosion at a ONEOK plant in Medford. On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to an explosion at a ONEOK plant in Medford. On Facebook, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation zone around ONEOK is a two-mile radius at this...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that left one woman dead on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Reports say the incident occurred on I-40 at Shields Blvd. Authorities say a driver was eastbound on I-40 when a pedestrian ran into oncoming traffic. 23-year-old Rose Tolleson of...
The body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Paul W. McLemore, 28, from Watonga was found floating on the lake near the west end of the dam, according to troopers. The victim had been floating there for days, according to OHP. The investigation...
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR)- Two people were injured from an overnight shooting at a large gathering near Choctaw, said Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. last night near South Indian Meridian Rd. One victim was shot three times and was taken to the hospital...
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
Matthew Kopf, an oil worker, died Thursday after an accident at an oilfield, the Grady County Sheriff's Office confirmed. County undersheriff Gary Boggess told News 9 that the 44-year-old from Newcastle was on a tractor on location at the oilfield. Authorities said the tractor chain broke and hit the employee...
MEDFORD (KOKH) - Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the evacuation order has been extended by the Medford government until at least 6 p.m. on Sunday. ONEOK representatives say hotel accommodations have been extended for Sunday for anyone displaced from their residence.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a residential fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire call on Friday at 9:47 a.m. in the 2500 block of SW 51st St. According to OKCFD, the fire began as a grassfire in the backyard before spreading to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Fire crews battled a house fire in the Asian District, Friday morning. At around 7:00 AM, fire crews were on a separate call nearby when a person driving by noticed smoke coming out of a home at 918 NW 23rd Street, according to Oklahoma City Fire Captain Brandon Rudek.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is dead after his brother allegedly shot him during an argument, according to Oklahoma City police. OKCPD went to a residence on Thursday in the 4200 block of NW 58th St. around 4:30 p.m. in response to a domestic shooting. Police say some...
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An Oklahoma City man is in jail for murder after police say he shot and killed someone for stealing his car. Oklahoma City Police say 35-year-old Rickie Clark stole a car near Southwest 59th and Francis on July 3rd. Officers say...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are still working to restore power across Oklahoma City. It has been nearly 24 hours since storms stretched across Oklahoma. On Saturday night, about 3,800 customers are still without power, mostly in the OKC metro. OG&E is working to restore power...
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
