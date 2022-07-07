ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OK

Oil rig worker killed after being pulled into winch in Fairview

By Kevin Severin
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAJOR COUNTY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating the death of a man at an...

okcfox.com

okcfox.com

Crews responding to major fire at ONEOK Gas Plant in Medford

MEDFORD (KOKH) - Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office have confirmed a fire at the ONEOK Gas Plant near Medford on Saturday. Reports say all residents south of Main Street in Medford were evacuated to the Medford public school building at this time. "We are all notified of an...
MEDFORD, OK
KFOR

OHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are releasing more information about a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Around 11:45 p.m. on July 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along eastbound I-40 near Shields Blvd. Investigators say a 2002 Ford pickup...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that left one woman dead on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Reports say the incident occurred on I-40 at Shields Blvd. Authorities say a driver was eastbound on I-40 when a pedestrian ran into oncoming traffic. 23-year-old Rose Tolleson of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

28-Year-Old Found Dead At Canton Lake

The body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Paul W. McLemore, 28, from Watonga was found floating on the lake near the west end of the dam, according to troopers. The victim had been floating there for days, according to OHP. The investigation...
WATONGA, OK
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

El Reno Man Dies At Major County Oilfield

An El Reno man has been identified after he was found dead Thursday at a Major County oilfield. Medical personnel said they found Jerry Pollard just before 9 a.m. at a swab rig location approximately six miles outside of Fairview. Authorities said Pollard, an employee of Orco Service, LLC, died...
EL RENO, OK
okcfox.com

Evacuation order extended for town of Medford, officials say

MEDFORD (KOKH) - Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the evacuation order has been extended by the Medford government until at least 6 p.m. on Sunday. ONEOK representatives say hotel accommodations have been extended for Sunday for anyone displaced from their residence.
MEDFORD, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD rescues 2 dogs from house fire in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a residential fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire call on Friday at 9:47 a.m. in the 2500 block of SW 51st St. According to OKCFD, the fire began as a grassfire in the backyard before spreading to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze in Asian District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Fire crews battled a house fire in the Asian District, Friday morning. At around 7:00 AM, fire crews were on a separate call nearby when a person driving by noticed smoke coming out of a home at 918 NW 23rd Street, according to Oklahoma City Fire Captain Brandon Rudek.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Man dies after allegedly being shot by brother

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is dead after his brother allegedly shot him during an argument, according to Oklahoma City police. OKCPD went to a residence on Thursday in the 4200 block of NW 58th St. around 4:30 p.m. in response to a domestic shooting. Police say some...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

2 injured while car surfing in rural Oklahoma area

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OG&E crews work to restore power across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are still working to restore power across Oklahoma City. It has been nearly 24 hours since storms stretched across Oklahoma. On Saturday night, about 3,800 customers are still without power, mostly in the OKC metro. OG&E is working to restore power...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond man upset after months of power outages

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
EDMOND, OK

