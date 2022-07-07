Oil rig worker killed after being pulled into winch in Fairview

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.

EDMOND, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO