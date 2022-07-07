ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huddle Up for Youth Athlete Mental Health event planned in Lubbock next week

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago

Covenant Children’s, the Covenant Health Foundation and Revolution Futbol Club are partnering to host Huddle Up for Youth Athlete Mental Health. The program will be July 17 from 3-6:30 p.m. at Redeemer Church in Lubbock. It will be free to attend but donations will be accepted....

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

