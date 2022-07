Plainview's Compassionate Care Pregnancy Center is beefing up its security measures as a result of Friday's decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. SuNell Pyeatt, executive director of the center, believes the place is low risk for any vandalism but all pregnancy providers under Care Net (like PCCPC) have been advised not to take chances. In the past several weeks since the text of the Court's opinion was leaked, Pyeatt has been doing what she can to prepare for the official decision. "It's always better to be proactive," she said. The...

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO