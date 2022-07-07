High School sports are almost back

The annual State Fair of Texas kicks off on September 30 and will run through October 23. Heading into the multi-week event, the semifinalists for the Texas Big Tex Choice Awards food competition were recently announced as well as all 36 dishes entered in the contest. The competition kicked off in June with 51 food entries and this year's competition is divided into three categories, including best taste for savory and sweet items as well as the "most creative" within these two categories.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO