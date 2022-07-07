Roughstock Rodeo happening Saturday

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp is expected to stop in Lubbock in October. The Christian performer is bringing his "I Still Believe Tour" with special guest Katy Nichole to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The show is sponsored by Compassion International. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. They range in price from $24 to $50 and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The second leg of his tour will start in New York on Sept. 15. It includes stops in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona and three stops in Texas including Lubbock, Midland and in Austin.

