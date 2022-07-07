ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Roughstock Rodeo happening Saturday

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago

The 78 th annual Bar None Roughstock Rodeo is set for Saturday at the Plainview rodeo arena on S. Date St. Rodeo activities will kick off with a parade on Saturday morning at 10. Lineup will begin...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyPlainview

Puente takes over as head of Plainview’s men’s basketball

Marc Puente has stepped down from his new coaching gig in Floydada for a position as the head men’s basketball coach for Plainview High School, according to a report by the Floyd County Record. Floydada CISD Superintendent Gilbert Trevino made the announcement Thursday, according to FCR. No official announcements...
PLAINVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Plainview, TX
MyPlainview

Huddle Up for Youth Athlete Mental Health event planned in Lubbock next week

Covenant Children’s, the Covenant Health Foundation and Revolution Futbol Club are partnering to host Huddle Up for Youth Athlete Mental Health. The program will be July 17 from 3-6:30 p.m. at Redeemer Church in Lubbock. It will be free to attend but donations will be accepted. It’s open to youth athletes, parents and their coaches. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Dance#Bill Wells#Roughstock Rodeo#S Date St Rodeo#The Rodeo Association#The Jason Nutt Band
MyPlainview

Letter to the Editor - Chamber of Commerce

What a wonderful celebration & great July fireworks display. Plainview citizens are very fortunate to have this event in our community to share with family & friends. Events like this do not happen without interest from our citizens and community partners.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Covenant Health in Lubbock taking applications for 8th annual Colonoscopy Screening Clinic

Appointments are now being taken for the 8 th annual free colonoscopy screening clinic hosted by Covenant Health in Lubbock next month. The event is set for Aug. 27 at the Covenant Endoscopy Center, 3610 21 st St. in Lubbock. A board-certified gastroenterologist will perform the exam. Those interested who meet the qualifications below can call (806)726-4442 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for an appointment The deadline for appointment screenings to ensure applicants meet these qualifications is July 29. Space is limited. The qualifications are as follows: Must be...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
MyPlainview

Jeremy Camp to stop in Lubbock in October

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp is expected to stop in Lubbock in October. The Christian performer is bringing his "I Still Believe Tour" with special guest Katy Nichole to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The show is sponsored by Compassion International. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. They range in price from $24 to $50 and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The second leg of his tour will start in New York on Sept. 15. It includes stops in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona and three stops in Texas including Lubbock, Midland and in Austin.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Reminder: The following city offices will be closed Monday

City of Plainview (City of Plainview) Multiple Plainview business offices will be closed Monday for the July 4 th holiday. Those who need to make payments on utility bills or municipal court tickets can do so online at www.plainviewtx.org . To make utility payments by phone, call (866)277-1446. To make payments on municipal court tickets, call (866)279-4737.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
648
Followers
770
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy