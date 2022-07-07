Former Baker Fire Chief indicted for murder in Pensacola man's killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Holt man was arrested Saturday after trying to outrun Okaloosa County deputies by putting his lawnmower into high gear. Dusty Mobley, 40, is charged with grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as other felony charges after a warrant was served for his arrest Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO