ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Former Baker Fire Chief indicted for murder in Pensacola man's killing

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The former Baker Fire Chief was indicted Thursday for First Degree Murder in the killing of Pensacola man. The Indictment stems from the June 2 shooting...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Man charged with Pensacola Police vehicle arson fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is being charged with arson after a Pensacola Police vehicle was found on fire in the police department parking lot. Demon Blackmon, 43, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and arson for the incident that took place in the back parking lot of the Pensacola Police Department on 711 North Hayne Street.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Holt man arrested after attempting to escape Okaloosa County deputies on lawnmower

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Holt man was arrested Saturday after trying to outrun Okaloosa County deputies by putting his lawnmower into high gear. Dusty Mobley, 40, is charged with grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as other felony charges after a warrant was served for his arrest Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

9 Pensacola boaters rescued by Coast Guard

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Responding to a 10:47am mayday call, Coast Guard watchstanders rescued nine boaters from the water approximately two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Florida. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland, all nine boaters abandoned the vessel after the 50-foot...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Baker, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Baker, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG

ALEA identifies drowned Prichard man found near the Mobile Delta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —Alabama State Troopers confirm a Prichard man drowned in the water near the Mobile Delta. A spokesperson with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the body of 41-year-old Bruce Rankin was recovered around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening near the Causeway which is the last location he was seen.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

2 charged in deadly Pensacola car wreck

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman died in a wreck Thursday night. Two men are in custody and facing charges in the incident, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons made the announcement during a Friday news conference. Simmons said the wreck happened on Massachusetts Avenue and North W […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#State
WEAR

Body discovered near Johnson Beach in Perdido Key

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A body was discovered floating near Johnson Beach in Perdido Key Friday morning, according to Escambia County EMS. The body was discovered and reported by kayakers at around 10 a.m. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Escambia County EMS cannot confirm whether or not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Male shot multiple times in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male was shot multiple times in Escambia County Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. at Gardenia Circle and Detroit Blvd. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital. An investigation is...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Escambia County man charged after daughter's 3 dogs die in his care

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man is charged with animal cruelty after three dogs he was watching for his daughter died. Felton Charles Henderson, 72, of Cantonment, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at 10:11 a.m. Friday after deputies issued an arrest warrant. According to Escambia County...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Body recovered from Santa Rosa Sound

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A body was discovered in the Santa Rosa Sound Friday afternoon. The body was discovered at around 4:30 p.m. According to officials, individuals say that they believe the body had been deceased for some time. The Blue Angels had a team near the Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Stapleton woman killed in Baldwin Co. crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Stapleton woman early Thursday morning. Amanda J. Castillo, 41, was killed while driving along U.S. Highway 90 in Baldwin County. Castillo’s sedan was struck head-on by a pickup truck. Castillo was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida man breaks into home, pulls gun on homeowner, steals puppy

Pensacola, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, put a gun to a victim's head, and stole a puppy from a woman. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Randel Bell was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

23-year-old Pensacola man killed in crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Escambia County. It happened on Mobile Hwy. near Boulder Ave. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man pulled out...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man drowns near boat launch off Causeway

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A 41-year-old Prichard man drowned Saturday afternoon near the boat launch on the Causeway. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bruce E. Rankin, 41, was on a boat when he went into the water near the lower Mobile Delta around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Rankin’s...
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy