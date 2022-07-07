ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Highland Park mayor was Cub Scout leader to alleged gunman, knew him personally

By SHANNON CATURANO
ABC7 Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Nancy Rotering was mayor of Highland Park, she served her suburban community in another way: as a Cub Scout leader. One of the members of her troop was Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the alleged gunman accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade, killing seven residents and injuring...

abc7.com

2urbangirls.com

Another house party turns deadly with three shot dead in LA County area

DOWNEY, Calif. – Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called “some sort of residential party” in Downey. Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Armed man on rooftop killed by police in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A potential rooftop gunman was shot and killed Saturday morning by officers with the Long Beach Police Department in California. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. PDT to a 911 call about a dispute in a vehicle, which investigators later determined was a kidnapping, assault and attempted carjacking that left an unidentified victim hospitalized, the Long Beach Post reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Malibu pickaxe vandal arrested: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A man caught on camera armed with a pickaxe and accused of several vandalism incidents in Malibu has been arrested. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect - identified as Thomas Aaron Brothers - was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after authorities received a tip from a victim regarding his whereabouts.
MALIBU, CA
Highland Park, CA
Illinois State
Madison, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Wisconsin State
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Hometown Hero, LAPD Officer Jeff Briscoe Retires After 25 Years, Leaving His Legacy To LAPD Sons

Thirty-three year SCV Resident Jeff Briscoe was born and raised in Elyria, Ohio. Jeff headed out to California to live “The California Dream” at age 21 on his own with only gas money and a few survival items in his van. He soon started a career with So Cal Gas Company and worked his way eventually to a pipeline mechanic welder, but always had a dream of becoming a LAPD police officer.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ABC7

Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers. The officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding a dispute involving a person with a gun, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Arriving...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS News

Active scene after officer-involved shooting in Long Beach

A shooting involving a police officer has occurred in Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reports. LBPD officers shot a male suspect who they believed had a firearm in his hand after arriving to a residence on the 1100 block of East 17th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr Avenue.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

One Dead Following Possible Fatal Overdose at Palisades Park

One person dead, another hospitalized following possible overdose Tuesday evening. Santa Monica police are investigating a drug overdose at Palisades Park that left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 5 around 8:15 p.m., Santa officers were dispatched to a call...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS News

California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The death was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at the Goldenwest Street off-ramp to the eastbound 22 Freeway, the CHP said. A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
