Brown County, IN

Brown County teen shot and killed, fellow teen arrested

By Max Lewis
 3 days ago

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-year-old is facing preliminary charges in the shooting death of another 17-year-old boy.

On June 25, just before 9 a.m., Brown County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on South Drive just outside of Nashville, IN. Investigators said they found Ayden Lentz shot to death inside the house.

The Sheriff’s Office said it took a 17-year-old in to custody. That teenager is facing preliminary charges of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter, according to the sheriff’s office.

“There’s still I’m sure culpability somewhere, someway, somehow,” Joe Wray said.

The circumstances around the shooting have not been released. However, family said the shooter was “messing around” with a gun when Ayden was killed and they want justice.

“We’re supposed to go first,” Wray said. “We’re the older ones. Not a 17-year-old.”

Wray is a distant cousin of Ayden and his neighbor. Wray said the family is devastated and said he was a wonderful kid.

“He was just a good kid,” Wray said. “He was just a kid, but always said hi to you. Always had a smile on his face.”

Last week, members of community held a vigil to remember Ayden.

Courtesy: Suzannah Couch | Brown County Democrat

At the time, Michelle Wagers spoke about the special connection Ayden had with her son, Keaton.

“The boys played video games and they would come down here play video game in our basement,” Wagers said. “They just kind of ran back-and-forth.”

Wagers said shortly after Keaton left for basic training, he killed himself. After that, she said Ayden checked on her all the time.

“One of the messages Ayden sent to me after Keaton passed, he said ‘even though Keaton isn’t with us we’re all going to prosper and be our best selves for him,'” Wagers said. “So everybody that loved Ayden, saying what a remarkable young guy he is, I just hope that they will want to do their best for him also.”

Ayden’s father said his son loved his family and friends and had the biggest heart. Now all they’re doing is waiting to find out why he was taken so soon.

“Hug the kids,” Wray said. “Take a little time, spend a little time with them.”

The prosecutor said his office has filed a motion to move the case over to adult court. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for July 27.

