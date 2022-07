Allen County Children Services is looking for caring people to become foster parents. Saturday, they held an informational session at Vibe Coffeehouse to talk to people about the process of becoming a foster parent. Allen County Children Services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially for teenagers. If they don’t have a home to send children put in foster care, they may have to place them outside of Allen County. So, they would like to see more people with big hearts to step up and help local children.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO