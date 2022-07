In an inconspicuous section with decisively notable smaller font was this headline in the June 30 edition of The Californian, “Info on gun owners wrongly made public.” The article informs the reader the California Department of Justice, under Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Gavin Newsom appointee, allowed the names of concealed weapons permit holders to be published on its website along with their addresses, driver’s licenses, criminal background, and type of permit granted. In addition, the state also released compromising information of those who had legally registered so-called “assault weapons” through that database.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO