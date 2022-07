ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first annual Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad is a startup competition run by IMPACT Sweetwater, a partnership between the University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 and Western Wyoming Community College (Western). This year twenty-eight applications were received. After reviewing the submitted materials and deliberating, nine semi-finalist companies were chosen to move on to the next stage of the competition. These semi-finalists will receive mentorship from IMPACT 307 and will participate in a business Bootcamp which will be run by IMPACT 307. Four additional companies were also invited from the applicant pool to participate in the Bootcamp.

