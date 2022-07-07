ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Over 2,200 healthcare job vacancies in Tallahassee region

By Mike Rogers
WCTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce there are currently over 2,200 healthcare job vacancies in the Tallahassee region. They also said that it is the region’s best paying career field with...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

Governor Makes Six Appointments

Tallahassee - Friday July 8, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday made the following six appointments:. One person appointed to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Melanie Surber - Melanie Surber of Delray Beach has been appointed to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Surber has served as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court since her appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2019. Previously, she served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General for 19 years in the Criminal Appeals Division. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University. Surber fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Janis Brustares Keyser.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Recruiting#Tmh
WCTV

New leadership takes over at Tallahassee’s Salvation Army

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New leadership is taking over at Tallahassee’s Salvation Army. Joann and Herb Frazier traveled from Pensacola to replace former Tallahassee captains Ashley and Steven Wildish. The two pairs are flip flopping, with Ashley and Steven now serving in Pensacola. The Fraziers have been involved with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
orlandoweekly.com

Judge backs Florida's decision to end pandemic unemployment payments early

A Leon County circuit judge has backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in a dispute about a decision last year to shut off federal unemployment money for jobless Floridians. Judge Layne Smith issued a ruling Thursday rejecting arguments that the state improperly ended participation in June 2021 in the Federal...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

State officials are cracking down on fentanyl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With the recent deaths connected to fentanyl in Gadsden County, the state is looking to put an end to the use of the highly-fatal opiate. To assist in the recovery efforts, the Department of Children and Families is deploying more than 200 Narcan kits to help treat overdoses in the county.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

EVENTS: What’s happening this weekend (07/09/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend. The Leon County High School choral department is bringing back to the stage the classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Performances start Friday and run through July 17. Friday and Saturday showtimes are at 7...
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy