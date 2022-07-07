ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was the sweetest, sweetest boy in the world': Family pay tribute as Scottish boy, four, drowns in swimming pool during holiday in Mauritius

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Tributes have been paid to a four-year-old Scottish boy who drowned in a swimming pool during a holiday in Mauritius.

Ozair Ali, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, was rushed to Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital in the Flacq region by emergency services following the incident at the Lux Hotel in Belle Mare.

Medics were unable to revive him and he passed away on Tuesday, June 28.

The Mauritius Police Force said in a statement: 'He was swimming in the hotel’s pool in company of his family members, when at about [2pm] his father noticed that he was having difficulty breathing. He was immediately removed to a safe place.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MHZX_0gYAGcPL00
Ozair Ali, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, was rushed to hospital by emergency services following the incident at the Lux Hotel in Belle Mare (pictured)

'All the emergency agencies attended within good [time]. The cause of death was, after an autopsy, certified to be "asphyxia, due to drowning",' they added, according to STV News.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: 'We are supporting the family of a British child who died in Mauritius. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.'

In a social media post, Ozair's father wrote: 'He was the sweetest, sweetest boy in the world, with the right dose of cheekiness and love. He would instantly light up a room and drew everyone towards him with his loving personality.

'In his short four and a half years, he has given us so many memories which we will cherish everyday and I will take the sorrow of his departure to my grave. Your baba waits for the day we are reunited.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0BEm_0gYAGcPL00
Medics were unable to revive him and he passed away at Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital (above) in the Flacq region on Tuesday, June 28

A few days later, a blaze broke out at the hotel, The Scottish Daily Express reported.

The resort management said: 'There has been a major fire at Lux Belle Mare.

'Thankfully, all guests and team members are safe. Sadly, the resort will be closed until further notice. Right now, the wellbeing and safety of all are our priorities.

'Guests who have booked our resort, we’ll get in touch with you shortly.'

