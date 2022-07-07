ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

3 Nevada wildfires, California’s Elektra fire reminders of threat

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 3 days ago
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary… Read More

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Elektra fire makes headlines in California, Nevada has dodged wildfire problems so far in 2022.

Last year, 610 fires burned 134,145 acres in Nevada. Most of those fires were on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and had little impact on people.

But the Tamarack fire, which started in California and crossed into Douglas County, caused $8.7 million in damage and burned nearly 69,000 acres in Nevada and California. The fire threatened the resorts in South Lake Tahoe and caused widespread evacuations. Smoke from the fire caused school cancellations in Northern Nevada and blanketed communities in unhealthy smoke for weeks.

Nevada’s potential for significant wildfires in 2022 is forecast to be “average” to “above average” in terms of severity and total acres burned, according to information released at a May 5 briefing by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

So far in 2022, there have been three wildfires that have burned more than 1,000 acres, but crews are on alert as drought conditions persist and fire danger lingers. Here are the largest fires so far in Nevada:

  • The Kinsley fire in east-central Nevada burned 3,179 acres along U.S. 93 in the Antelope Range, about midway between Ely and West Wendover.
  • The Goshute fire has burned 1,966 acres and is currently 75% contained in the area of Goshute Peak, south of West Wendover near U.S. 93 along the Utah border. The fire was discovered on June 25.
  • The Emigrant fire was fully contained on July 2 after burning 1,024 acres in two days just west of Elko along Interstate 80.

Impact on Southern Nevada last year was limited to smoke from California fires, but wildfires remain a concern.

A 2020 fire on Mount Charleston — the Mohogany fire — burned 2,758 acres and brought back memories of the Carpenter 1 fire from 2013.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 09: Smoke from the Carpenter 1 fire in the Spring Mountains range is illuminated by the setting sun as it billows behind hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip on July 9, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Carpenter 1 fire consumed about 28,000 acres on Mount Charleston, burning for about eight weeks. July 1 marked the 9-year anniversary of the Carpenter 1 fire. It was sparked by a lightning strike.

For more information on fire restrictions, visit this page:

The latest update on the Elektra fire indicates it is 40% contained, and has burned more than 4,000 acres southeast of Sacramento.

