ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Missing person sought by Summit County Sheriff’s Office; man last seen in Frisco

By Luke Vidic
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summit County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person, Craig Standlee, who was last seen June 9, 2022, in the...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX31 Denver

Crown Plaza shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An investigation is ongoing after an early Sunday morning shooting left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. At roughly 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the Crown Plaza located at 15500 East 40th Ave. Once they arrived they discovered a gunshot...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Chaffee County Fire battalion chief dies after motorcycle crash

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A longtime firefighter for Chaffee County has died one week after he and his wife were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. Chaffee County Fire Protection District announced the devastating news in a social media post Saturday:. It is with heavy hearts we write this…....
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigation prompts Aurora police to investigate alleged shady contractor

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.It all started in December, when Pat Barash, who rents out several apartment units in the metro area, needed carpeting work in one of her units in Aurora. She found...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, CO
Frisco, CO
Crime & Safety
Summit Daily News

Dillon police officer files for Summit County sheriff election in November

Dillon Police Officer Chris Scherr garnered enough signatures to run as an unaffiliated candidate for Summit County sheriff. Information about his campaign can be found at NextSummitSheriff.com. He will run against incumbent Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in the November general election. Information about his campaign can be found at...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting inside Denver condo

DENVER — Denver police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person inside a condo on Thursday. On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department received a report from security at a condominium complex along the 9700 block of E. Iliff Avenue. The security personnel reported hearing shots inside a residence earlier that morning.
The Denver Gazette

Man found dead inside residence in southeast Denver

A person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation where a man was found dead inside a residence in southeast Denver on Thursday. Kennedy Lakics, 28, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Denver police said he was apprehended after he tried climbing out a back window of the home. Officers were called to the home in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue around 1 p.m....
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Sheriff S Office
CBS Denver

Deadly arson suspect Kevin Bui accused of drugs in jail

One of three teenagers charged with setting a house on fire that killed a Senegalese family of five is facing additional charges. Kevin Bui is accused of having drugs in the Denver Jail. Bui, along with Gavin Seymour, both 16 at the time and a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted....
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Summit Daily News

Rescuers recover Gypsum man’s body from Colorado River after multi-day search

COLORADO RIVER — The body of a 41-year-old Gypsum male, who was reported missing on the evening of Monday, July 4, was recovered from the Colorado River around 2 p.m. Thursday after the third day of recovery efforts. Ongoing efforts to positively identify the body, notify the family and determine a cause of death are being led by the Eagle County Coroner’s Office.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

More than 80 shell casings recovered after July 4th in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers responded to multiple major disturbances on the Fourth of July, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said Wednesday. Between noon and midnight, BPD said, it received 152 calls for service. Of those, 64 were for fireworks. That number could include multiple calls to the same area.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Pedestrian killed in crash identified

DENVER — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Sunday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. DPD said officers responded around 10 p.m. to a crash in the area of East 36th Avenue and North Quebec Street. The pedestrian was crossing the street when he was...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy