Missing person sought by Summit County Sheriff’s Office; man last seen in Frisco

One of three teenagers charged with setting a house on fire that killed a Senegalese family of five is facing additional charges. Kevin Bui is accused of having drugs in the Denver Jail. Bui, along with Gavin Seymour, both 16 at the time and a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted....

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO