DENVER — U.S. Highway 34 was closed for hours as Colorado State Patrol investigates a deadly, head-on crash west of Wiggins. The crash was reported at 3:24 a.m. on Highway 34 at mile marker 144, which is near Empire Reservoir, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. The report came in as a head-on collision, Lewis said.

WIGGINS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO