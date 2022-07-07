ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for July 7, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Jamie L. Shoemaker, 38, of Wausau. July 1, 2022: Manufacture or deliver heroin, falsely present a non controlled substance

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Derick L. Howard, 33, of Wausau. July 5, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

