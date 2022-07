When replacing both an All-Pro receiver and one of the best deep threats in the league, a team should look to bring in a player with experience and familiarity. That is the strategy the Green Bay Packers need to use to replace Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. In this case, there is a former Packer on the free agent market that could make an impact in the receiving game. He is not a receiver. He is a tight end and one of the best of the last decade. He is Jimmy Graham.

