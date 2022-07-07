Accident leads to partial closing on KY-321

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash. According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County law enforcement have received thousands of dollars along with supplies from many different sources after the tragic shooting in Allen. The Floyd County Community Foundation has been a big part of that effort, raising over $39,000 since the shooting. “It has just amazed me...
PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) -- Two people were extricated from a vehicle Friday following a crash on US 23. According to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at Steep Hill Road. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. One person was seriously hurt. Paintsville Police and Constable...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Local agencies converged on Floyd County to give first responders in Floyd County time to mourn the loss of three officers and a K-9 after a shooting in Allen last week. “They slam on each other all the time, calling each other names and everything else,...
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The law enforcement community, over the past few months, has faced challenges, heartache, and sheer devastation. Several different departments in our region now have officers who have been shot in the line of duty. Some have made it, others tragically lost their lives. These incidents...
WAYNE, WV (WOWK) — A fire at Watts Woodworking in Wayne has closed down WV-152. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire started just before 4:45 a.m. They say there were no injuries as a result of the fire. There is currently no word on when WV-152 will reopen. Dispatchers...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
(July 7, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead on Wednesday July 6, 2022 announced the final traffic and criminal activity report for June 2022. During June, Post 8 personnel issued 1,272 total citations. Of those citations:. 31 were for DUI. 227 were for Speeding,. 229 for...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A K-9 officer killed in the line of duty last week was honored Friday with a dog-friendly memorial service at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. A procession for K-9 Drago began in London, Kentucky and ended at the site of the K-9′s memorial. London...
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Update - 2:35 a.m. The Golden Alert has been canceled according to Ashland Police Department officials. Jeanette L. Hennessey was found safe. The Ashland Police Department is looking for a missing woman. Officials said Jeanette L. Hennessey, 69, was last seen on the 3000 block of...
On Monday, July 4, the staff of Rudy's Bakery and Catering, located in downtown Hazard, held a vigil for the fallen officers of the June 30 shooting at Allen in Floyd County, which left three police officers and a K9 officers dead and several officers and responders injured.. Representatives from the Kentucky State Police, Perry County Sheriff's Office, Hazard Police Department and City of Hazard attended the event to show their support.
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A forklift that was allegedly stolen from a local business in South Point fell off the back of the thief’s trailer as they turned onto US-52 early Saturday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a forklift was found on...
UPDATE (10:54 a.m. on Friday, July 8): Jeannette Hennessey has been found safe. ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Police in Ashland, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management says that 69-year-old Jeannette Hennessey was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Ave. in Ashland. Hennessey has long grey […]
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known former teacher and Perry County native has died. Virginia “Jo” Stephens died Thursday at her home in Perry County. She was 93 years old. Stephens began her teaching career in a two-room school in Pike County, but mostly taught in Hazard. She taught at Lothair, Lower Broadway, and Roy G. Eversole Elementary Schools.
