It can be concerning when your head feels hot, but there are many potential reasons this can happen. It could be a sign of a fever or it could simply be due to warmer weather or dehydration. In most cases, a hot head shouldn't be too concerning. If you have a fever, your whole body will feel warm, not just your head. You may also have other symptoms like a sore throat, chills, or sweating (via Mayo Clinic). If you think you might have a fever, take your temperature with a thermometer. A reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher indicates a fever.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO