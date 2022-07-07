ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women destroy New York restaurant in dispute over sauce, report says

By Abe Asher
Three women in New York have been reportedly arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after destroying a local restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce.

“They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision .

Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4 am on July 4.

Now, Pearl Ozoria of Manhattan and Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson of Brooklyn are all facing criminal charges. According to Univision, the three women destroyed computers, a cash register, and other items inside the restaurant. At least one worker reportedly went to the hospital to treat their injuries following the rampage.

The Bowery Buggie reported that Bel Fries courted controversy in the midst of its opening in July 2020 by throwing a large party while New York City was still in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown.

Steven Lazzari
3d ago

that's the democratic way, when they don't get what they want or the attention they feel they deserve they break the law by attacking people with violence and criticizing others.

Ian Bell
3d ago

Simply disgusting behavior. It makes me wonder if they were high on drugs?? At any rate they should be made to pay restitution for the damages + loss of business to the owner. The female Employee who had to go to the hospital should be suing them for every dime they own!!

PurpleMind Arcana
3d ago

Don't think restaurants should charge for extra sauce? Don't eat there anymore you don't think it's fair. These women owe this eatery a lot more than the other way around. They should be forced to work off their debt to cover the damages.

