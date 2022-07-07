ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s campaign dodges claim his team didn’t know he had multiple secret children

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcQ2X_0gYACRn400

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign pushed back on a report that his campaign did not know that he had fathered multiple secret children.

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that campaign staffers asked Mr Walker, who is running against Senator Raphael Warnock, point-blank if he had any secret children -- outside of a 10-year-old who was found to be his in June. Mr Walker denied to his own team that he did.

The report goes on to explain how, upon discovery of the 10-year-old, Mr Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise reportedly asked Mr Walker specifically if there were other children to be aware of. Mr Walker denied that he had other children, only to have the The Daily Beast report about another child, a 13-year-old, shortly after.

As the story has picked up steam on social media, Paradise offered a statement in response that didn’t quite deny the claims made against Mr Walker.

“This is pure gossip with anonymous sources from a left-leaning publication who has been obsessed with Herschel and his family”, he said. “His team is 100% committed to getting Herschel elected to the Senate.”

But emails and texts revealed to The Daily Beast apparently prove that the campaign is in turmoil. One adviser reportedly said that Mr Walker lies “like he’s breathing” and that his campaign stopped believing him months ago.

“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true”, the adviser told the publication. Three other people reportedly told the outlet that Mr Walker is a “pathological liar.”

Mr Walker has faced numerous headwinds and stories from The Daily Beast about his secret children ever since he won the Republican nomination for Senate in May.

Former president Donald Trump had encouraged Mr Walker--who won the Heisman Trophy while he was a running back for the University of Georgia--to run for the Seat and he enjoyed support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Mr Warnock beating Mr Walker by 10 points after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last month.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican Senate#The The Daily Beast#Paradise
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy