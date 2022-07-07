City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew

The pandemic brought many wrongs done in the dark to light. The no knock warrant killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, KY and the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. in the back four times and the side three times leaving him seriously injured in Kenosha, Wisconsins all on the heals of the murder of George Floyd which led to protests around the world. For the family of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake there hasn’t been any justice therefore they are not at peace. However they are still protesting and to ensure Jayland Walker of Akron Ohio as well as his family receive justice after he being killed by Akron Police over an alleged traffic violation, they brought their presence to Akron, Ohio, only to be arrested.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO