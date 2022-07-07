ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew

By Maddi Hebebrand
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has once again issued a curfew for downtown Akron from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which they said will remain in effect until another order is...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 1

Tricia Bailey
3d ago

good job Akron don't take it off it won't stop keep this on for awhile keep up the good work APD very proud to see our Americans get up and go to work and have it hard I'm praying for you all in the APD head high and stay strong

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral. In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron officials call for city-wide 'Day of Mourning' amidst criticism

AKRON, Ohio — City council leaders are calling for a Day of Mourning on Wednesday, July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral services. Council President Margo Sommerville, Vice President of Council Jeff Fusco and Pro-Temp Mike Freeman asked Mayor Dan Horrigan to create the city-wide day of mourning following Friday evening’s shooting.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

About 50 Jayland Walker protesters, vehicles blocked roads in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers responded to several residential neighborhoods Thursday evening after vehicles and protestors blocked roads, police said. According to Akron police, there were up to 50 people and as many cars in the area of W. Exchange Street and Stadelman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron under curfew again...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 8th:. Relatives of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, arrested in Akron protest. Akron community leaders condemn Akron P.D. over response to peaceful protests. Loehmann quits police job in Pennsylvania after protests of his hiring. Ohio bill would allow pregnant people to sue over...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Vehicular Traffic#I 76 I 77 East#State#University Avenue
WKYC

Weekend concerts in Akron moved from Lock 3 to Goodyear Theatre amid downtown protests of Jayland Walker police shooting

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Funeral details announced in Akron for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral services for Jayland Walker has been announced for July 13, according to the Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services website. Walker, 25, was shot and killed after being chased by Akron police officers on June 27. The officers involved are still under investigation while...
AKRON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Breonna Taylor & Jacob Blakes Family Arrested Protesting in Akron

The pandemic brought many wrongs done in the dark to light. The no knock warrant killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, KY and the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. in the back four times and the side three times leaving him seriously injured in Kenosha, Wisconsins all on the heals of the murder of George Floyd which led to protests around the world. For the family of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake there hasn’t been any justice therefore they are not at peace. However they are still protesting and to ensure Jayland Walker of Akron Ohio as well as his family receive justice after he being killed by Akron Police over an alleged traffic violation, they brought their presence to Akron, Ohio, only to be arrested.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

State’s ‘rapid response’ team dispatched to Cuyahoga County after reports of unsafe conditions at child services center: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is deploying a Rapid Response team to Cuyahoga County following cleveland.com’s reporting of unsafe conditions for youth and staff at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. We’re talking about addressing rampant violence, abuse and sexual assault at...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy