Derek Chauvin wishes George Floyd’s children ‘all the best’ at sentencing

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 3 days ago

Convicted killer Derek Chauvin addressed George Floyd ’s children as he was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on Thursday.

“I just want to say that I wish them all the best in their life and have excellent guidance in becoming great adults.” Chauvin said, without offering an apology to the family.

Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin to 21 years minus seven months for time served for holding his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on 25 May 2020.

“To put your knee on a person’s neck until they expired is simply wrong. … Your conduct is wrong and it is offensive.”

The sentencing for violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights came 14 months after Chauvinwas sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter at trial.

Mr Floyd’s brother Philonese Floyd and girlfriend Courtney Ross made victim impact statements at Thursday’s sentencing.

It’s not known if any of Mr Floyd’s children attended Thursday’s sentencing in St Paul.

During Chauvin’s sentencing in state court last June, Mr Floyd’s daughter his youngest daughter Gianna made a statement in a prerecorded video that was played to the court in which she said: “I miss you and I love you.”

