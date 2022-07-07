Brooke Jenkins named SF’s new district attorney

SAN FRANCSICO (KRON) — Brooke Jenkins has been named the new District Attorney of San Francisco. She replaces former DA Chesa Boudin who was removed from office after last month’s special recall election.

District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman confirmed the news to KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Confirmation of Jenkins’ appointment was later corroborated independently to KRON4 by a representative from the San Francisco Mayor’s Office.

Jenkins previously served as assistant district attorney from 2014 until October 2021. She resigned in her role to lead the effort to recall Boudin leading up to June’s election, and now Jenkins will be his replacement.

“I left the District Attorney’s office and joined the recall campaign because Chesa Boudin no longer allows the DA’s office to be a voice for victims, particularly victims of color” Jenkins tweeted in May.

Jenkins will serve in her role as the city’s district attorney until, at the very least, after November’s election. It’s possible Boudin could run for district attorney again in that election .

San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott sent his congratulations to Jenkins in a tweet . “I know Brooke to be a person of principle and integrity. I wish her success and am looking forward to working closely with her to ensure the safety and security of everyone in San Francisco,” Scott said.

Fifty-five percent of San Francisco voters voted in favor of ousting Boudin from his role, KRON4 reported on June 7 . A formal announcement Mayor London Breed confirming Jenkins’ appointment was made 5 p.m. Thursday and a swearing-in will be Friday.

