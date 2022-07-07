ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lawmakers face pressure to address rise in violent crime, mass shootings

By Alexandra Limon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6QWL_0gYAC8Lk00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure to address a spike in violent crime in major cities across the country.

The Justice Department says it has been working to take violent criminals off the streets including a 30-day operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service — resulting in a large number of arrests including of three suspects in the mass shooting that happened in July in Philadelphia.

Husband of ‘One Tree Hill’ actress killed in lightning strike off North Carolina coast

In June, federal law enforcement arrested 1,500 violent criminals through Operation North Star, the DOJ said.

“Which is an example of our efforts to protect our communities from violence and gun violence,” Attorney General Merrick Garland noted.

Garland says the operation focused on criminals wanted for the most serious offenses including homicide in 10 major U.S. cities.

“This initiative reflects the anti-violent crime initiative that we’ve had in place since the beginning of 2021,” Garland explained.

However, officials say the country continues to deal with crime issues, notably with ongoing mass shootings.

Most recently, a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a crowd celebrating Independence Day in Highland Park, Illinois. So far, authorities say seven people died.

“20 minutes from the house I grew up in… just another horrific reminder of the violence and the gun violence that we face,” Garland said.

Authorities say that gunman has now confessed to the crime, and had AR-15 style weapons.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are renewing their calls for a ban on assault weapons, a call that Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart echoes.

“A ban of these types of weapons between 1994 to 2004, everything shows us these types of horrifying, devastating incidents went down during that time,” Rinehart said.

However, there appears to be no appetite among Republicans to ban assault weapons. In July, Congress passed a law that includes expanding background checks, encouraging sates to pass red flag laws and dedicating funding for mental health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Suspect in Mercer County robbery in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man from Butler who is accused of robbing a Farrell drug store. Dustin Hilliard faces charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats. Officials in Mercer County say he was arrested after robbing a Rite Aid on New...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Highland Park, PA
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
The Independent

Highland Park banned assault weapons a decade ago. A fragile patchwork of gun laws didn’t stop a mass shooting

A suspected gunman climbed a fire escape, positioned himself on a roof above a Fourth of July parade and fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle.In April 2019, police in Highland Park, Illinois, interacted with Robert Crimo following a suicide attempt. Mental health professionals intervened.Later that year, a family member reported that he was threatening to “kill everyone” in their household, and police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the home. He was not arrested.Over the next two years, he purchased five firearms – including at least two AR-style rifles, pistols and a shotgun. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Washington Examiner

Newsom signs laws restricting gun sales

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two gun control laws prohibiting the marketing of firearms to minors and bolstering restrictions on " ghost guns ." Holding an AR-15-style rifle, Newsom, who announced Friday he signed the legislation Thursday, scolded Republicans and the Supreme Court over their position on guns in a video message, arguing that new laws should not be necessary because keeping weapons out of children's hands should be a "common understanding."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

An endless arms race: How to fight the NRA's absurd solution to mass shootings

As we celebrated Independence Day, there was no independence from the scourge of gun violence and the toll it is taking on the American psyche. The shooter who attacked a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and wounding at least 38 others, used a "high-powered rifle," according to authorities. Survivors report a rain of bullets at the height of the attack.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mass Shootings#Gun Violence#The Justice Department#The U S Marshals Service#Doj
Fox News

Police pulling back on traffic stops impairs authorities' ability to limit 'gun violence': Experts

Recent reforms to police departments policies have led to less traffic stops, something experts are warning has led to more gun trafficking in major cities. "In Philadelphia at one point… 80% of the illegal guns they took off the street were the result of car stops," Former Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan told Fox News. " Legal vehicle investigations are a critical part of any gun violence strategy."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
CBS News

America’s mass shooting problem, explained

Despite the uproar over mass shootings like the one at a school in Uvalde, Texas and new gun legislation, another mass shooting rocked the United States this week. CBS News producer Tre’Vaughn Howard explores why mass shootings occur much more frequently in America than in other countries.
UVALDE, TX
CBS LA

Violent fugitives, guns taken off the streets in nationwide Operation North Star

A month-long operation has taken 1,500 violent fugitive off the streets of 10 of the nation's biggest cities, including right here in Los Angeles.Operation North Star targeted cities with high rates of murder and shootings, taking 1,501 violent fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members off the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Across the nation, authorities say 230 of those arrested were wanted for homicide and 131 were wanted for sexual assault. The operation also seized 166 firearms, more than 33 kilograms of drugs, and $53,600 in cash.Here in Los Angeles, the LAPD worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals."These individuals pose a clear and present danger to the safety of Los Angeles, as well as the nine other cities that were chosen to be part of this North Star operation," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy