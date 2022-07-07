ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Appalachian Power crews preparing for another round of severe weather and potential power outages

By Isabella Ledonne
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Power outages from recent severe weather are continuing to impact Appalachian Power customers. Burlington Elementary School sent its students home early Thursday morning because of a...

www.wdbj7.com

WSET

Severe weather threat prompts 'Movies in the Park' cancelation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With another round of severe weather in the forecast for Friday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association has decided to cancel one of its events. Friday evening's Movies in the Park has been canceled. Anna Pretty, spokesperson for the DLA, says a rain date is set for...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Additional Amtrak passenger train is coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel is about to become more flexible in Roanoke. Amtrak in Roanoke is getting a second daily roundtrip passenger train. The added train will allow for an additional departure from Roanoke to DC at 4:30 p.m and a train from dc to Roanoke at 1 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

SW Roanoke house fire causes $70K in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — An electrical fire broke out at a southwest Roanoke home Friday morning, leading to tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were dispatched around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, July 8 to the 800 block of Marshall Ave SW for reports of a house fire.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
WSET

Crawl space fire at Montgomery Co. home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a crawl space fire in Montgomery County. Around 11:30 Saturday morning, Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Riner Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire in the Pilot area. Arriving units found heavy smoke inside...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Crews respond to water rescue in Campbell Co. park

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — First responders from both Campbell County and Pittsylvania County were called to English Park Monday evening to perform a water rescue operation. According to the Altavista Fire Company, the swift water rescue team responded to the area around the rope swing in English Park...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo officials address solar farm safety issues

A recent fire call is raising concerns among Pittsylvania County’s Fire and Rescue Community about safety issues with solar farms. Gretna Fire Chief Ben Meeks says his agency last month responded to a fire at a solar farm that’s under construction. He says that presented a unique safety hazard to first responders. “If we have some younger guys, they might be great firemen but they go and put water on something that’s got 36,000 volts on one box and there’s 16 boxes, then we just killed somebody,” Meeks said.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Electric vehicle charging made available in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Electric vehicle charging is now available in the Town of Floyd. Citizens Telephone Cooperative has installed an EV Charging Station, calling it “CitiZap,” based on an increased number of electric vehicles passing through the town each day. The charging station is at the intersection of East Main Street and Jacksonville Street.
FLOYD, VA
George Porter
WDBJ7.com

Transportation officials provide update on I-81 improvements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improvements to Interstate 81 are accelerating three years after the General Assembly approved a new funding stream for the highway. Thursday afternoon, state and local officials received a status report on operational changes and major construction projects that will address concerns about traffic volume and highway safety.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Collision into trees leaves 1 person trapped in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is hospitalized after a crash left them trapped in their car in Bedford County. At approximately 5:47 p.m. the Bedford Fire Dept. responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident and entrapment in the 4200-block of Falling Creek Road. Responding units found...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County police investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash

From Roanoke County Police Department: On Friday July 8, 2022, a 2005 Toyota RAV-4 driven by Susan Snyder was traveling southbound in the 5800 block Plantation Rd in Roanoke County. Ms. Snyder crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2012 Chevy Equinox head on. Ms. Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash however, weather may have played a factor. The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time, but is back open to traffic.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke house fire determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Roanoke is estimated to have caused about $70,000 in damage, and was electrical and accidental, according to investigators. About 8:15 a.m. July 8, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW. Crews found smoke showing from the eaves of the house.
ROANOKE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday evening a car crash in Roanoke County killed 55-year-old Susan Snyder. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, Snyder was driving in the 5800 block of Plantation Road around 8 pm when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Chevy head-on.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Woman dead after Plantation Rd. crash in Roanoke Co.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Roanoke County Police have provided new information regarding the vehicle crash on Plantation Road Friday night. At 7:54 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 55-year-old Susan Snyder was driving a 2005 Toyota Rav-4 southbound in the 5800 block of Plantation Road in Roanoke County. According to police, Snyder...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Delays expected after two-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Roanoke County – Update as of 9:36 a.m. Traffic is back open near Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash caused Roanoke County Police to block the roadway. Details surrounding the cause of the crash have not been released at this time. Original story:. Roanoke County...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

