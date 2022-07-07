Appalachian Power crews preparing for another round of severe weather and potential power outages

From Roanoke County Police Department: On Friday July 8, 2022, a 2005 Toyota RAV-4 driven by Susan Snyder was traveling southbound in the 5800 block Plantation Rd in Roanoke County. Ms. Snyder crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2012 Chevy Equinox head on. Ms. Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash however, weather may have played a factor. The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time, but is back open to traffic.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO