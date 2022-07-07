Medical examiner identifies couple shot in Southlake home, rules deaths murder-suicide

The two people found dead in their Southlake home on Tuesday have been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as William Robert Waltrip and Ann Rackley Waltrip, both 74.

Ann Waltrip’s cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds and William Waltrip’s as a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Residents near their home in the 600 block of Regency Crossing said the Waltrips were friendly and happy neighbors who fit well into the quiet neighborhood.

George Hawks, who lives two doors down from the house where the couple was found, said the man always seemed to be cheerful and would stop to greet Hawks and his wife if they were out in the neighborhood. The couple built their home and moved in around 1999, Hawks recalled.

He and other neighbors said William Waltrip had mentioned before that his wife was ill and couldn’t recall having seen her in years.

Police said they did not believe the killings, discovered around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, posed any ongoing threat to the community.

Officers arrived within minutes to a 911 call about the shooting and found the couple dead in a bedroom, authorities said.

Because they didn’t yet know whether it was an active shooter or barricaded person situation, Hawks said, he and his wife were told to stay indoors while police surrounded the home and then carefully made their way inside.

John Ybarra, who lives a little farther away from the house, said streets were closed for about three hours while police cleared the home and began investigating.