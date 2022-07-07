ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Medical examiner identifies couple shot in Southlake home, rules deaths murder-suicide

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNGxQ_0gYABVMB00

The two people found dead in their Southlake home on Tuesday have been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as William Robert Waltrip and Ann Rackley Waltrip, both 74.

Ann Waltrip’s cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds and William Waltrip’s as a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Residents near their home in the 600 block of Regency Crossing said the Waltrips were friendly and happy neighbors who fit well into the quiet neighborhood.

George Hawks, who lives two doors down from the house where the couple was found, said the man always seemed to be cheerful and would stop to greet Hawks and his wife if they were out in the neighborhood. The couple built their home and moved in around 1999, Hawks recalled.

He and other neighbors said William Waltrip had mentioned before that his wife was ill and couldn’t recall having seen her in years.

Police said they did not believe the killings, discovered around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, posed any ongoing threat to the community.

Officers arrived within minutes to a 911 call about the shooting and found the couple dead in a bedroom, authorities said.

Because they didn’t yet know whether it was an active shooter or barricaded person situation, Hawks said, he and his wife were told to stay indoors while police surrounded the home and then carefully made their way inside.

John Ybarra, who lives a little farther away from the house, said streets were closed for about three hours while police cleared the home and began investigating.

Comments / 4

Tonie Greenwood
3d ago

It could have been a case of Mr. Waltrip and his wife both had a severe case of alzheimers, he could have possibly thought she was an intruder and protected himself and momentarily came back to reality enough to realize what he had done and killed himself out of guilt, grief. Or the couple could have planned this murder suicide upon discovering an alzheimers diagnosis. Alzheimers/Dementia is ugly and sad. the patients become violent and combative at times. This may well have been such a case.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog.Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Dallas Animal Services has the dog in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southlake, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Southlake, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

4-year-old girl dies after being bitten by dog in Dallas

DALLAS - A 4-year-old girl died after being bitten by a dog multiple times in Dallas Saturday morning. Police said this happened just before 8 a.m., in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive. Officers were called out to the animal attack and found that a dog bit the child multiple...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 injuries reported following Arlington apartment fire

ARLINGTON, Texas - At least four people were injured following an apartment fire in Arlington Sunday afternoon. Three of those people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. The fourth injury was a firefighter due to heat. With temperatures near triple digits at the time of the fire,...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Medical Examiner#Violent Crime#Regency Crossing#Waltrips#Hawks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Asking for Help Tracking Down SUV in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

Dallas police are asking for help identifying the vehicle suspected in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 71-year-old woman Friday night. In a statement, Dallas police said the SUV was going northbound in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635 in Far North Dallas, when it struck a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
499
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy