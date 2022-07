The Four Lakes Task Force is nearly finished on its assessment of the damages caused by the Edenville and Sanford dam failures in May 2020. A special meeting of the Boards of Commissioners of both Gladwin and Midland counties will determine if residents will see an increase in taxes. The meeting takes place Tuesday, July 12 at noon at Meridian High School in Sanford.

