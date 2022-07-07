ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Area Transit approves service reduction due to labor shortage

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNztf_0gYABDiL00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Transit has approved cuts to its bus services, including the elimination of some routes and reduction of frequency on some lines, amid an ongoing worker shortage.

On July 7, the Knoxville Transportation Authority held a meeting where several changes to reduce service were approved. These changes include doing away with routes 10 and 19. In addition, a new outbound route will serve West Town Mall via Gleason Drive and Route 12 – Western will use 5th Avenue to University (rather than Arthur and Boyd) through the Mechanicsville area.

Changes coming to KAT:

  • Elimination of Routes 10 – Sequoyah and 19 – Lakeshore/Lonas
  • Reduction of all Sunday service schedules, with the last downtown departures at 5:15 p.m.
  • All weekday and Saturday evening service ends earlier, with the exception of core routes 11, 12, 22, 31 and 41 continuing through an 11:15 p.m. line-up.
  • Reduced hours on Route 13 – Beaumont
  • Reduced weekday frequency on Route 42 – UT/Ft. Sanders Hospitals
  • Reduced frequency on Orange and Green Line trolleys

These changes will go into effect on Monday, August 29, 2022, according to KAT’s website. In addition, there are several routes that are currently being reduced.

Weekday service reductions:

  • Route 11 – Kingston Pike – service every 30 minutes
  • Route 22 – Broadway – service every 30 minutes
  • Route 31 – Magnolia – service every 30 minutes
  • Route 40 – South Knoxville – service once an hour
  • Route 45 – Vestal – service once an hour
  • Orange Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings
  • Blue Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings
  • Green Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evening

City of Knoxville Director of Transit Isaac Thorne said KAT must take a step back until more people are hired. Right now, KAT has 156 of the 200 operators needed to run at pre-pandemic service levels.

“We really tried to be strategic and surgical about it. Really focusing on when people ride the least, what days of the week they ride the least, and really try to use those times and those days to really target our service reductions,” said Belinda Woodiel, KAT Director of Planning & Public Information.

According to KAT, they had to reduce service twice during COVID, once in early 2020 before returning to regular levels in July. Service was once again reduced in November 2020. Since that time service has not been able to return to regular levels.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

People in Hamblen Co. celebrate state's decision to keep Panther Creek State Park pool open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of people in Hamblen County are celebrating state lawmakers' decision to not shut down the public pool at Panther Creek State Park. Tennessee lawmakers had originally announced last November they had decided to close public pools at 11 different state parks. Regarding the one at Panther Creek State Park, they said the reasoning behind it was the pool's age, a decline in visitors, nearby lake-swimming opportunities, and its proximity to a public splash pad.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
wvlt.tv

Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway

A family sued the Williamson County School Board Friday, challenging the board’s adoption of a curriculum that the group claims violate Tennessee law prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory and Common Core. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker hosts meet and greet with very loyal Vol fans. VFL Todd Kelly...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

8 great East Tennessee staycations to help your pockets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices. “Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
WATE

Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location

Smoky Mountain Guns & Ammo opens facility in Knoxville. Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location. Community remembers fallen Claiborne County firefighter. VFL Todd Kelly Jr. football camp grows the game for …. VFL Todd Kelly Jr. football camp grows the game for …. Christmas in July at Maryville’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Christmas in July at Maryville's million dollar thrift store

It's Christmas in July through July 16 at the Blount County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Maryville. Christmas in July at Maryville’s million dollar thrift …. Community remembers fallen Claiborne County firefighter. One Knox clinches South Central Division title. VFL Todd Kelly Jr. football camp grows the game for...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Two injured in crash on Tellico Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after two personal water crafts collided at Tellico Lake according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. The accident occurred near Clubhouse Point. Both individuals were taken to the UT Medical Center. The TWRA is investigating what led up to the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville Area Transit#Gleason Drive#Lakeshore Lonas Reduction#Orange And Green Line
WBIR

Horse Haven rescues four malnourished horses from Sevier County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Horse Haven recently rescued four horses from Sevier County. They're getting acquainted with their new stalls in Lenoir City. However, they are facing some serious health challenges. The nonprofit said it is focused on getting them healthy and into a safe home. "Usually in the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (7/10-7/19/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sunflower celebration this weekend

Thousands of blooming sunflowers will be showcased at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area during the 5th annual Knoxville Sunflower Celebration this weekend. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy