After long-term decline, global hunger is on the rise

By Dave Lawler
Axios
 3 days ago

The proportion of the global population experiencing undernourishment rose to 9.8% in 2021, according to an annual UN report on food security. The big picture: The decline in hunger in recent decades had been a massive breakthrough for global development. That trend has slipped into...

Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
David Beasley
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka's political vacuum continues amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they took possession of on Saturday demanding the two leaders to step down. It was the biggest and most eventful day of protests over the past three months surrounding the administrative district in capital, Colombo. They remained there Monday saying they would stay until the resignations are official. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday he would leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday.
UPI News

Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress

It takes much less than a "Matrix" plot to make American workers afraid for their jobs: New research reveals they stress out when they have to work alongside robots. Even though many robots took on the most dangerous aspects of a job, employees still experienced heightened levels of distress and even turned to substance abuse, scientists report.
The Associated Press

With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead

For more than two years, the Biden administration has said that Palestinians are entitled to the same measure of “freedom, security and prosperity” enjoyed by Israelis. Instead, they’ve gotten U.S. aid and permits to work inside Israel and its Jewish settlements. The inconsistency is likely to come...
Axios

Former Angola President dos Santos dies at 79

Former Angola President José Eduardo dos Santos died on Friday at the age of 79, the southern African country's presidency said. The big picture: Dos Santos, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, led the country for nearly four decades before stepping down in 2017. He died at a clinic in...
Axios

Scoop: Biden to announce $100 million for Palestinian hospitals on Middle East trip

President Biden will announce $100 million in aid to Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem during his visit to the Middle East this week, five Israeli officials tell Axios. Why it matters: The Biden administration sees the funding pledge as its main deliverable to the Palestinians during the visit. Biden is expected to visit one of the hospitals, Augusta Victoria Hospital, during his trip.
Axios

Japan's former leader Shinzo Abe assassinated

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after being shot while giving a campaign speech, officials said. He was 67. The big picture: Abe, who was most recently in office from December 2012 to September 2020, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He resigned in 2020 for health reasons but remained influential in politics.
Axios

New COVID Omicron subvariant discovered in Shanghai

Health officials in Shanghai announced on Sunday that they have discovered a new COVID-19 subvariant, Omicron BA.5.2.1, Reuters reports. The big picture: The new subvariant was discovered in a COVID-19 case identified on July 8 in the financial district of Pudong, and was linked to a case from overseas, according to Zhao Dandan, vice director of the city's health commission, per Reuters.
Axios

Economic data shows signs of cooling costs for companies

The latest sign that the wild ride of soaring demand and prices we've seen over the past year might be slowing: A global index that tracks costs among companies across both the manufacturing and services sectors fell to a four-month low in June. The big picture: The pullback is due...
Axios

Amazon deforestation hits record high

New data from the Brazilian Space Agency shows that deforestation in the Amazon has hit an all-time high, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The largest and most biodiverse rainforest on the planet has in recent years faced rapid deforestation, which reached a 15-year high last November after it soared 22% in one year.
Axios

Trust in news collapses to historic low

Americans' confidence in newspapers and television news has plummeted to an all-time low, according to the latest annual Gallup survey of trust in U.S. institutions. Why it matters: The erosion of trust in media is one of the most significant signs of deepening polarization in America. Political party affiliation has...
Axios

The summer of subvariants

As this summer heats up, so has the spread of the hot new version of COVID-19. Why it matters: This subvariant of Omicron called BA.5 — the most transmissible subvariant yet — quickly overtook previous strains to become the dominant version circulating the U.S. and much of the world.
Axios

Sri Lanka president to resign amid calls to step down

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign from his position on Wednesday, AP reports. Driving the news: It comes just hours after the country's prime minister agreed to resign, after protests that had been ongoing for months over Sri Lanka's economic crisis resulted in the presidential palace and the prime minister's house being broken into.
Axios

Shipping costs head back to earth

One signal that America's demand for goods is cooling: The cost of shipping is receding quickly. What's happening: The spot price to ship in a key corridor, from China and east Asia to the U.S. west coast, will now run you $7,600 per 40-foot container — down a whopping 62% from the brief high above $20,000 last September, according to Freightos, a booking and payments platform for international freight.
