PITTSBURGH — Sunny remains with us as we start the new work week before our next system arrives on Tuesday. Showers look to arrive Tuesday morning before sunrise with most of the daylight hours of Tuesday dry before we see another round of showers and storms potentially Tuesday afternoon. A leftover shower is possible on Wednesday before we dry out heading into the weekend. Showers could return to finish the weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO