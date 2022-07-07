Special Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 911 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Arpan, or 13 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Antelope Butte, Two Top Butte, Arpan and northern Belle Fourche Reservoir. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO