ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 911 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Arpan, or 13 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Antelope Butte, Two Top Butte, Arpan and northern Belle Fourche Reservoir. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 911 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Arpan, or 13 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Antelope Butte, Two Top Butte, Arpan and northern Belle Fourche Reservoir. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Billings, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Billings; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BILLINGS BURKE DIVIDE DUNN GOLDEN VALLEY HETTINGER MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MOUNTRAIL RENVILLE SLOPE STARK WARD WILLIAMS
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy