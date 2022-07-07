ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,000 invasive giant African snails captured in Florida

By Zachary T. Sampson, Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture officials say they've captured more than 1,000 giant African land snails from Pasco County since the invasive pest—"one of the most damaging snails in the world"—was first detected around New Port Richey in late June. "Let me assure you: We will eradicate these snails," Florida Agriculture...

International Business Times

Invasion Of Giant African Land Snails Puts Florida On Offensive

Hundreds of giant African land snails have turned up on Florida's Gulf Coast, officials said on Friday, threatening to destroy a vast array of plants and trees, and posing the risk of transmitting a rare type of meningitis to humans. The snail, native to East Africa, is one of the...
