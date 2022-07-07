ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce

By Julia Emmanuele
 3 days ago
Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV.

Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.

“The first time [we] had dinner with your family was a little bit messed up at the table because everybody [was] asking if I want to marry you for a green card, or I was trying to get a green card for you,” Pedro exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020, before adding that he often felt that his in-laws held him to an unfairly high standard. “And the night that we met [her sister-in-law] Angenette and [her brother] Royal, everything was perfect.”

At the time, Chantel defended her parents: “They were trying to tread lightly with this since they know how it turned out with Pedro in the past. They weren’t trying to make the same mistake twice. I think that that’s one of the reasons that Pedro saw a difference in the way they treated Angenette versus him when he first got here.”

Us confirmed in July 2022 that the TLC personalities had called it quits and subsequently filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by Us, the pair initially separated in late April before Pedro petitioned for a divorce the following month, citing that their marriage had been “irretrievably broken.” Chantel later filed her own divorce papers.

In addition, the pair were granted a mutual restraining order, which prevents them from selling or trading any mutually owned property, changing any of their respective insurance policies or disconnecting their home utilities until their divorce is settled. In his filing, Pedro claims that Chantel removed money from their joint business account “out of spite and to prohibit the Plaintiff (Pedro) from meeting his monthly living expenses and needs,” which appears to have prompted the restraining order.

Pedro and Chantel didn’t have any children during their marriage, telling Us in October 2020 that they were weren’t ready to start a family just yet. “We practice how to make babies, but we know we’re not [doing] it yet,” she said at the time. “We’ve only been practicing the correct way. That’s it.”

Her then-husband added: “Chantel needs to finish school [first]. … Maybe she wants to get a master’s degree.”

At the time, the pair wanted to make sure that they could provide the “perfect” life for their little ones. “I don’t want to do the same mistakes that my father did to me,” Pedro explained. “That’s my main thing. I want my child to have all they need, like a school, food, clothes, toys. … It’s very important to me. I want to be the best father in the world.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Pedro and Chantel’s relationship and split:

