WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After getting swept in their past two games at the hands of the Rafters, the Woodchucks bounced back in a big way Friday night, topping the Madison Mallards 6-8. The crucial moments in the game came early for the Chucks. After back-to-back runners reached in the first, Mark Shallenberger tripled down the right field line to bring in a pair of runs to start the scoring. In the very next at-bat, Zach Levenson kept the line moving with a towering two-run home run to left to make it 4-0.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO