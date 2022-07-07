Sylmar shooting that left victim critically injured investigated as hate crime

A shooting in Sylmar that left a victim clinging to life earlier this week is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

The incident was reported about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near the intersection of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .

Responding officers found the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was described as a male dressed in women’s clothing, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“The suspect approached the victim, who was in a conversation with another individual,” LAPD officials said in an updated news release. “The suspect made disparaging and offensive comments to that individual regarding the appearance and clothing the victim was wearing, then fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.”

Authorities have no information about the shooter.

For Bamby Salcedo, president and CEO of TransLatin@ Coalition, the shooting shows that a lot of work still needs to be done to prevent violence against marginalized communities.

“My hope is that all of this hate stops,” Salcedo told KTLA. “I believe that if we see the humanity in all of us, we can diminish the hate that has been generated toward us.”

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Thomas Townsend, Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-9550.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

